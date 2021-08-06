Wichita construction contractor ordered to pay $165,000-plus in default judgment

A Wichita construction contractor was ordered to pay about $165,790 in a default judgment after “engaging in deceptive and unconscionable acts” against a veteran and a person over the age of 60, the Sedgwick County Attorney’s Office said on Friday.

The default judgment was made on Friday against Adam Thorne, doing business as Construction Consultants, Inc., the attorney’s office said in a news release. Thorne was not “properly licensed, failed to pull permits, and failed to complete work or provide materials he was paid on” to the two people, the release said.

The judgment includes about $43,593 in restitution for the two people, $60,000 in civil penalties and an additional “$60,000.00 in enhanced civil penalties and also pay for court costs and fees,” the release said. Violators can receive enhanced penalties under the Kansas Consumer and Protection Act, which covers people with disabilities, veterans, members of the military and people over the age of 60.