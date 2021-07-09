Kansas man skips sentencing for debt selling scam

Joel Tucker Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

A federal judge issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a Kansas man who skipped his sentencing for a debt selling scam that involved millions of dollars.

Joel Tucker, of Prairie Village, pleaded guilty last year to criminal counts of transporting stolen money, bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion.

His attorneys said Thursday that Tucker was in Colorado dealing with a critical family situation, The Kansas City Star reported.

U.S. District Court Judge Roseann Ketchmark issued the arrest warrant and set a new sentencing hearing for Tuesday.

Most of Tucker’s charges stem from his selling phony consumer information to debt collectors, who then tried to get consumers to pay debts they didn't owe. In 2017, the Federal Trade Commission obtained a $4 million judgment against Tucker for the same scam.

Tucker's brother, former professional race car driver Scott Tucker, is serving a nearly 17-year sentence in federal prison for running an illegal payday loan operation in Overland Park that federal authorities said exploited more than 2 million borrowers.