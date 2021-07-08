Crime & Courts

Less than a minute after Wichita police ended chase, crash killed pregnant woman

The Wichita Police Department this week said its law enforcement officers stopped pursuing a crime suspect before he blew through a red stop light at a busy intersection and caused a wreck Tuesday that ultimately killed an expectant mother who was 33 weeks pregnant with a baby boy.

A timeline of the moments leading up to the fatal collision provided by the department shows only 1 minute, 45 seconds passed from when a Wichita police officer spotted the suspect driving on Ridge Road and began pursuing him until the county’s emergency dispatchers received the first call about the deadly crash.

Only 44 seconds elapsed between the time the officer turned around to head back to the robbery scene after receiving orders to stop the chase and the first 911 call came in, the timeline shows. Presumably, the deadly crash occurred in the interim.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that its officers called off the chase “due to the high speed and traffic conditions.” The area where the pursuit occurred, the intersection of Central and Ridge, is generally busy during the late afternoon on weekdays, as the after-work rush hour begins.

The chase and crash happened within moments of each other around 5 p.m.

Samantha Lee Russell, 22, of Wichita received fatal injuries that she died from following an emergency delivery of her son. The baby, named Mac, survived the crash and premature delivery and remains hospitalized, his father and the police department said Wednesday.

Here’s what Wichita police say happened — and when — in the seconds before the fatal crash:

It’s unclear whether the fleeing driver, identified as 37-year-old Javan Ervin of Wichita, knew that police had ended the chase. He was arrested shortly after running away from the crash site and is currently being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree felony murder and other charges.

