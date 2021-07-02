As gun crimes and violence rise, Wichita police and community leaders plead for peace

Wichita’s police chief and community leaders are pleading with citizens to stop resorting to violence, especially with guns, as a surge in violent crime continues.

Wichita’s violent crime rate is already more than triple the national average. In 2019, the most recent year with available data, the nationwide violent crime rate was 3.7 per 1,000 people. In Wichita, the violent crime rate was 11.4 per 1,000 people. The statistics are from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The statewide rate, according to the KBI, is 4.3 per 1,000.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on Thursday noted the trends during a news conference.

“We have got more statistics than you can shake a stick at,” Ramsay said.

Year-to-date, according to WPD data, there have been a 24% increase in firearm discharge, a 1% increase in aggravated assaults, a 4% increase in domestic violence cases, a 9% increase in firearms displayed, a 6% increase in guns stolen, a 20% drop in guns recovered, a 34% increase in auto theft and a 25% increase in shooting victims.

“The bottom line here is that we as a community wanted to come together and talk about the societal failures that are leading to all of this,” Ramsay said.

“We want to first remind everybody to secure your firearms whenever possible so they don’t get in the wrong hands,” he said. “We have recovered 100 firearms so far this year and are aggressively working to get guns off the street from those who are illegal possessors.”

The police chief said people sometimes ask whether law enforcement is doing enough to address crime.

“All you need to do is look at the Sedgwick County jail,” he said. “It is bursting at the seams. As a matter of fact, there are so many people there that they now have to send inmates to other county jails. There’s 120-plus homicide suspects in there. This is more than just arresting people to solve this problem.”

Ramsay said the closure of courts during the height of the coronavirus pandemic “has delayed justice in many cases,” which is partially to blame for the increase in crime. He also cited a “lack of proper funding” for mental health treatment and other societal programs.

“So what can we do?” he said. “We need to talk about reducing the temperature of incidents before violence occurs. A simple call that covers what we’re seeing is a couple days ago we two cars back into each other in a parking lot. And one of the individuals was upset, it was a simple accident, but one of the individuals gets out of the car with a handgun at his side. Some people that witnessed it said you don’t need a gun here, and he put it away, but that’s what we’re seeing. We’re seeing more and more everyday incidents where people are pulling out guns as a way to resolve conflict.”

Ramsay told gun owners they should only pull out their weapon as a last resort.

Carl Kirkendoll, president of the Greater Wichita Ministerial League, asked people to talk with each other and “bring the temperature down and also stop the violence.”

Larry Burks Sr., president of the Wichita branch of the NAACP, urged people to assist police protect and serve through programs like See Something Say Something

“We can’t afford to lose more lives, especially young people and Black people,” Burks said. “This entire city is being assaulted by this wave (of crime) and we need this to stop.”

Roosevelt Deshazer Sr., the senior pastor at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, said he prays that Wichitans take life seriously and respect one another.

“I want to emphasize the importance of life,” Deshazer said. “Every life matters and life is precious. And just like the chief says, before things get out of hand, we are asking the entire community to think before you act.

“As pastors, we do not like doing funerals. And we definitely don’t want to do a funeral for a child, or an innocent bystander, or a gang member or a police officer. So please, let us try to resolve conflict in a better way.”

Renee Carrion, a community activist, urged people to get involved with community organizations and non-profits. She also said not everyone knows of the resources available. Angel Martinez, a community activist, said the COVID-19 pandemic affected children, who are now sitting around with no outlet.

“If you’re not doing anything, you’re part of the problem. If you’re not saying anything, you’re part of the problem. If you’re sitting back and you think that it’s WPD’s job to fix the things that we’re seeing where we’re not saying anything, you’re part of the problem. It starts at home: parents, be there for your kids, get active, get them involved in something.”

Crista Switzer, president of Sunnyside Neighborhood Association, said she wants to see crime numbers go down.

“Kids are bored,” she said. “Idle hands are the devil’s playground. I think that’s what we’re looking at right now. . . . We have to busy ourselves by making things better.”

“We’re not trying to kill our population. Every child that has a friend who dies, they are damaged.”

Lavonta Williams, a community advocate and former City Council member, said she is particularly concerned with the violence and deaths among teenagers.

“They haven’t even grown up yet,” Williams said. “As a former teacher, I look at those numbers and I look at what is going on, and I say they will never even have the opportunity to even graduate from high school. They will never have the opportunity to give their mother or their father a grandchild. All because they didn’t think before they acted.”

She suggested there needs to be greater financial investment in ways to keep young people off the street.

“We can’t afford to keep losing our young people,” she said.