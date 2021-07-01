License suspended after Kansas high school athletic trainer charged with child sex crimes

A Kansas athletic trainer’s license has been suspended about five months after he was charged with child sex crimes involving a patient at a high school.

Brandon Martino, of Junction City, had his professional license indefinitely suspended, the Kansas Board of Healing Arts announced Thursday. The order states that Martino was charged Feb. 4 with two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two misdemeanor counts of promoting obscenity to minors.

Martino “committing acts of sexual abuse, misconduct, or other improper sexual contact that exploited the licensee-patient relationship,” the order states. He also violated the public’s trust while serving the community as the high school’s athletic trainer.

Martino treated a patient who was a student at the school and was younger than 18 years old. He sent sexually explicit text messages, as well as photos and videos, to the student’s phone, according to the order.

Martino waived his right to a hearing, where he could have defended himself against the allegations. The consent order was the result of settlement negotiations. He did not admit to the facts and wrongdoing alleged in the order, though he “acknowledges” that officials had “sufficient evidence to prove” he violated the Kansas Healing Arts Act.

The order was dated June 21. It contains several redactions, especially related to the victim’s identity and certain details of their interactions. Martino has had an athletic trainer license in Kansas since December 2013.

Junction City High School administrators addressed the situation in a Jan. 31 Facebook post:

“The mission of Geary County Schools USD 475 is to prepare today’s students for tomorrow’s world. The school district is cooperating with local authorities during the investigation of accusations against Mr. Brandon Martino. Any behavior that jeopardizes the safety and integrity of our students and staff is unacceptable. Mr. Martino is suspended from all duties and responsibilities until the completion of the investigation. We will remain diligent in our efforts to provide a safe and caring environment for all USD 475 students and staff. Additionally, we will respect the integrity of the investigation and all involved.”