Storm cleanup continues in Newton as NWS forecasts more rain in Kansas

Cleanup efforts continue in Newton after a damaging storm on Friday. City of Newton

Rain chances and the potential for flooding will persist this week as cleanups continue from Friday’s storms.

The National Weather Service in Wichita reported “an extremely moist airmass” on Friday erupted with storms along a stationary front. The storms were efficient rainfall producers, leading to 3-4 inches of rain per hour in some areas.

Friday’s storms “produced pockets of severe downburst winds with the town of Newton taking the brunt of the wind damage,” NWS Wichita reported. Marion County had the worst flooding, “with numerous evacuations and water rescues,” though southeast Kansas also had serious flooding along the Neosho River.

In Newton, city officials reported on Monday that public works crews are collecting limbs that were broken off from trees by the wind. The free pickup is for tree limbs only. Limbs must be piled at the street curb.

“The cleanup may take 3-4 weeks because of holiday event setup and street work that needs to occur at the same time,” the city said in a Facebook post. “If you want your limbs picked up sooner, you can pick up a free landfill coupon from the utility billing office (if you haven’t used yours yet) and haul them yourself to the Harvey County Transfer Station.”