Murder suspect arrested over a year after east Wichita fatal shooting, records show

A 19-year-old Wichita man wanted in connection to a May 2020 shooting that left one person dead and one injured has been arrested, records show.

Two people have previously been arrested.

Jakob Oniel Cuble was arrested Friday at an apartment in the 900 block of North Carter, near Central Riverside Park, on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. His arrest is in connection to May 20, 2020, shooting that claimed the life of 17-year-old Marcus Sain and injured an 18-year-old man.

Police previously arrested Malcolm Louis Ganther and Nathaniel Eugene Saunders. Ganther was arrested day after the shooting. Saunders was arrested in August 2020.

Ganther, 23, and Saunders, 22, have both been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the case, court records show.

Prosecutors allege that the killing was related to a marijuana deal. They also say Sain was robbed at gunpoint.

The shootings happened in the parking lot of Fox Run Apartments near Harry and Webb.

Crime Stoppers of Wichita and Sedgwick County sent out a news release last month to try and garner tips as the fatal shooting came up on one year.

Wichita police said Ganther and a second suspect drove separate vehicles to the apartment complex. The afternoon drug deal involved two teenagers getting into Ganther’s Buick car.

A disturbance inside the vehicle led to the second suspect getting out of his Ford Mustang, going over to the Buick and allegedly shooting both teenagers. Ganther and the second suspect allegedly fled in their vehicles, leaving the teenagers bleeding from gunshot wounds.

When police arrived, they found Sain in the parking lot with critical injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died on May 21. The second teenager, an 18-year-old man, showed up several minutes after the shooting at a hospital as a walk-in shooting victim. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Contributing: Jason Tidd with The Eagle