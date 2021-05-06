Wichita police ask for help after guard shot near downtown QuikTrip

Wichita police are asking for help finding a suspect in a shooting late Wednesday that left a QuikTrip security guard hospitalized.

Police found the 39-year-old guard with a gunshot wound to his upper body in the alleyway across the street from the QuikTrip at Murdock and Broadway. He was taken to an area hospital and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

“He’s unable to give a statement right now,” Wichita police Capt. Jason Stephens said during a news conference Thursday.

Stephens said the guard was working when he “encountered a male who was causing a disruption inside the store.”

“He escorted this individual from the store and ultimately to the edge of the property where the disturbance continued,” Stephens said. “He ended up across the street and after a short, physical disturbance was shot by the suspect.”

Stephens said “there is no indication that (the guard) brandished any of his weapons on his belt.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 911, Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.