Wichita man who fired into car with pregnant teen ‘got caught up in the moment’

A 27-year-old Wichita man will serve more than five years in prison for shooting into a car carrying a pregnant teen and another girl during a fight touched off by what police have described as an “online dispute” between acquaintances in October.

Charles E. Henderson II’s lawyer, however, argued this spring that Henderson got “caught up in the moment” trying to help relatives and simply wanted “to scare away the victims” when he grabbed a gun and fired.

“He was aiming to shoot below the vehicle and did not intend to hit the vehicle or its occupants,” the lawyer wrote in a motion asking that his client be sentenced to probation, which the judge ultimately denied.

One of the girls who was in the two-door white Pontiac G6 when Henderson fired was hit in the lower back, causing possible paralysis, according to court documents.

He also fired the handgun into the air along 18th Street near Grove on Oct. 14, 2020, Wichita police have previously said.

Henderson fled after the shooting but authorities later caught up with him and charged him with criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He pleaded guilty to the firearms discharge and assault counts in February. Sedgwick County District Judge Seth Rundle handed down the 61-month prison sentence just over a month later, court records show.

Henderson must register as a violent offender for 15 years after he’s released from prison, which could happen as soon as March 14, 2025.