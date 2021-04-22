Man found dead on New Year’s thought to be gang recruit killed in initiation assault

A 21-year-old man found dead on a south Wichita sidewalk on New Year’s Day may have been a gang recruit who’d undergone an initiation assault — and was not the victim of a shooting like the authorities initially thought, according to an arrest affidavit written by a Wichita police detective investigating the death.

A medical examiner conducting Gabriel Campos-Torres’ autopsy found no evidence he had been shot and instead ruled the death was the result of “blunt force injuries of the torso,” the affidavit, released last week by a Sedgwick County judge, says. His manner of death is pending.

When police found Campos-Torres’ body — clad only in an undershirt, boxers and socks — lying in the 1200 block of South Ida a few minutes after midnight on Jan. 1, they noted what looked like a gunshot wound from a small-caliber bullet on the left side of his mouth, according to the affidavit. Police also told the public he had been shot.

But the injury was actually “a full thickness lateral laceration” — a medical term for a cut or skin tear — that was among several wounds and bruises covering his face, chin, lips, torso and limbs.

Campos-Torres also suffered a “severe laceration of the liver” and significant internal bleeding, the affidavit says; the medical examiner noted that 1,700 milliliters of blood — or just over seven cups — had pooled in one cavity of his mid-section.

Three people are charged in connection with the events surrounding Campos-Torres’ death: two adult siblings and a teenager who police say all have ties to local criminal street gangs.

Noah Justice Martin, 19; Isabel Diane Leann Martin, 21; and a 16-year-old boy are being prosecuted in connection to crimes ranging from recruiting criminal street gang membership to unintentional but reckless second-degree murder.

The Eagle is not naming the 16-year-old because he is charged in juvenile court and is not currently facing prosecution as an adult.

Police solved the case with the help of security surveillance footage and Facebook messages swapped between the victim and at least one of the defendants, as well as written messages sent between the Martins. According to the affidavit:

Police found a trail of blood droplets on a sidewalk, which they followed along Ida, Bayley and Laura streets.

Along the path, they found bloody clothing stuffed into a trash can that had been pulled out to a curb for pick up.

The blood trail led to a concrete driveway in the backyard of an address in the 1200 block of South Laura enclosed by a chain-link fence. Police went into the house, which the authorities say has gang ties, using a search warrant after their door knocks went unanswered. Noah Martin and the 16-year-old boy were inside.

Both told police they’d been alone at the house and hadn’t left, except for a New Year’s Eve party Noah Martin attended with his family.

Noah Martin told officers he knew nothing about the crime police were investigating and “had no explanation for the blood” on his property. He walked off when he didn’t want to talk to the cops anymore.

The teen boy refused to talk with police and refused to willingly turn over a DNA sample after an officer noticed blood later confirmed to belong to Campos-Torres on one of his pant legs.

Police who searched inside the South Laura house found a .22-caliber “AR-style rifle,” several shell casings, “multiple pieces of criminal street gang paraphernalia,” a bloody tissue and clothing with more of Campos-Torres’ blood on it.

They also found the Campos-Torres’ cellphone wedged into a couch and more shell casings and bloody items in the unattached garage, according to the affidavit.

Facebook messages sent between Campos-Torres and Isabel Martin in the days leading up to the death give some context to what police believe transpired the night Campos-Torres died. The detective says in the affidavit that the pair talked about how Campos-Torres could join the gang and the reasons he wanted to after Isabel Martin invited him to a New Year’s Eve gathering where members of the gang would be.

In the conversation, they used word spellings and abbreviations known to police to be associated with the gangs, the detective notes. At one point, Isabel Martin told Campos-Torres that he “has to speak to the male members of the gang” about joining because only they can decide who gets in, the detective wrote in the affidavit.

The messages continue during the late afternoon on New Year’s Eve, when Isabel Martin tells Campos-Torres that “they are going to come and pick him up” and that she and two other people are “outside his house in a maroon colored Impala,” the affidavit says.

Isabel Martin also communicated in writing with her brother, Noah Martin, in the days leading up to Campos-Torres’ death about how she “Gotta new recruit” named Gabriel, according to the document.

The detective ends the affidavit by saying he knows through his training and experience as a cop that new gang recruits go through an initiation process that may include committing a violent crime or submitting to a sexual or physical assault.

He writes that the police know the Laura address as a “location for physical assaults of criminal street gang recruits” and that undercover cops “conducted surveillance” on a gang initiation at that address “the same month of the homicide.”

Noah Martin, who is facing murder and recruiting charges, is due in court again on May 17.

Isabel Martin is scheduled for her next court appearance on a recruiting charge on May 17.

The teen, who is also charged with murder in the case, has his next hearing on May 5.