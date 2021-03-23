Former Sedgwick County deputy extradited from Budapest, report says

.

A former Sedgwick County deputy who fled the country after being wanted in a felony case out of Sumner County was arrested in Budapest and is expected to be stateside Tuesday night, according to the Sumner NewsCow.

Derick Chandler, 30, is expected to arrive at the Kansas City International Airport tonight and be taken by Sumner County deputies back to Wellington where he faces five charges surrounding sexual misconduct, the website reported. Sumner County Attorney Larry Marczynski told the NewsCow that Chandler was arrested in Budapest perhaps 45 days ago and was jailed there until his extradition.

The attorney’s office refused to comment when reached by The Eagle.

No charges against Chandler have been filed in Sumner County since he reportedly fled the country in 2019, records show.

Chandler, of Wellington, had been with the sheriff’s office nearly two years when an investigation began in August 2019. Wellington Police Chief Tracy Heath previously told The Eagle that Chandler was accused of misconduct by some Sumner County residents, but he declined to give specifics about what that misconduct might be.

He said Chandler took several guns from his Wellington home about a week before being accused of the misconduct. That was the last day Chandler was in contact with his family, Heath said.

Law enforcement had asked for the public’s help finding a white 2015 Dodge Charger that Chandler was possibly driving before he left the country.

Investigators believe he drove from Wichita to Dallas, flew to Houston and took another flight to Istanbul, Turkey.

When reached by phone Tuesday, the Wellington Police Department directed all questions to the Sumner County Attorney’s Office.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.