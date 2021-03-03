Man who rammed Koch security gate, patrol car sentenced for hurting Wichita officer

A Wichita man who the authorities have said “intentionally rammed” through a private security gate of a Koch family home before driving into a police officer’s patrol car has been sentenced for hurting the officer.

The Koch family declined to press charges against 42-year-old Aron James White over the damaged $20,000 gate and about $10,000 worth of ruined landscaping, but prosecutors pursued a criminal case connected to injuries Wichita police officer Atlee Vogt suffered in the January 2019 incident. Court filings say Vogt’s hand and arm were bruised and he received minor burns when an airbag deployed after White repeatedly crashed into the front passenger corner of Vogt’s car with a Mercedes Benz.

Vogt had gone to the property, at 21st and Greenwich, after White reportedly rammed through the gate when a security guard wouldn’t agree to let him through, an affidavit used to support his arrest and charges says. Police at the time thought drugs may have influenced White’s actions. Officers caught and arrested him after he drove the Mercedes Benz into a tree on the property.

Records show Chase Koch, the son of billionaire businessman Charles Koch, lived at the property address listed in police reports.

White pleaded guilty in January to one count of reckless aggravated battery. Judge Bruce Brown last week sentenced White to 32 months but suspended the prison term and placed him on probation for three years, according to court staff. White also must pay for Vogt’s outstanding medical expenses, his plea agreement says.