‘HELP’ written on dusty dashboard before Wichita teen found dead under laundry in SUV

Days after her boyfriend was found dead, a Wichita teenager’s SUV was found at a south Wichita apartment complex; “HELP” was written in dust on the dashboard and she was found inside, according to an arrest affidavit released Friday.

A window had been broken out and what appeared to be blood was on the outside of the vehicle, a detective wrote in the court document.

A Speedy Cash document for Dontenize Kelly, 22, who was later arrested on suspicion of capital murder, was also found in the back seat, the detective wrote.

The court document provides more details into the killings of Michael Beasley, 17, and Kaylah Blackmon, 18, both of Wichita. But it still does not answer a glaring question: Why?

Beasley was found dead around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1 after a passerby saw him lying in the grass next to an abandoned church at Ninth and Ash, police said.

Tinted glass fragments were found near his body, the detective said, adding Beasley’s death was caused by “multiple gunshot wounds to the head.”

Police suspected Blackmon could be in danger and asked for the public’s help finding her and her SUV.

In the document, the detective detailed how the investigation proceeded after police identified Beasley.

Here’s what it says:

Beasley’s grandmother told police she saw him from 7:10 to 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 31. She said Beasley’s girlfriend had been waiting for him outside.

Blackmon’s family said she left home at around 5:30 p.m. the same night Beasley was seen by his grandma.

Someone reported finding Blackmon’s phone around 12:30 p.m. Feb. 1 on the sidewalk of the 119th Street West bridge, south of Maple.

No outgoing texts or phone calls were made from her phone after 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 31.

The detective “obtained records” associated with Blackmon’s Facebook account.

“The records showed the last known location of the mobile device associated with her accounts was on (Feb. 1) at (2:24 a.m.) at or near the McDonald’s located at 506 N. Tyler,” the detective wrote.

McDonald’s surveillance video showed Blackmon going through the drive-thru at 2:17 a.m. She purchased “two drinks and more food than one person would typically eat.” She paid with her debit card.

No windows on the SUV appeared broken. She also appeared to be alone and not “under any distress,” according to the detective.

It’s the only time Blackmon is mentioned alive in the document.

But her SUV was still seen around town later that day.

The Wichita Police Department’s license plate readers, which are installed at locations around the city, spotted the SUV traveling at 6:04 a.m. at 9th and Grove, which is a few hours before and less than a quarter-mile from where Beasley’s body was found. The SUV was spotted again at Pawnee and Oliver, around 6:52 p.m. that day.

On the morning of Feb. 4, a few days after the SUV had been spotted by the license plate readers, a patrolling Wichita police lieutenant found the SUV at the Kingston Cove Apartments in the 500 block of West 27th Street South.

What appeared to be blood was on the outside of the vehicle, on the driver’s side. There was also what appeared to be blood on the driver’s seat, center console, “on the dash’s cigarette lighter and on the rear seat behind the driver’s seat.”

“HELP” was written in dust on the dashboard in front of the steering wheel.

“The rear passenger window was broken out and glass fragments can be seen inside the vehicle,” the detective wrote. “This glass is consistent in appearance to the glass observed next to the body of Michael Beasley.”

A shell casing was near the glass inside the vehicle.

Several McDonald’s food packages were on the backseat. The “back floorboard” was full of clothing and other items.

A search warrant was procured and Blackmon’s body was found under the clothing and items.

She had been shot three times in the head.

The keys were not found, nor was anything identifying Blackmon.

“Located in the vehicle were six shell casings, an unspent bullet and bloody clothes,” the detective wrote. “A wallet and iPhone later determined to belong to Michael Beasley were located in the back seat.”

“McDonald’s food packing was located in the vehicle, but no McDonald’s drink cups. A document from Speedy Cash in the name of Dontenize Kelly … was also located in the back seat.”

Additionally, fingerprints matching Kelly were found on the McDonald’s food containers and outside of the vehicle between the front and rear doors, the detective wrote.

Beasley’s mother said that Kelly and her son were friends; Kelly recently came to the house looking for Beasley. The detective said the mother of Kelly’s baby also said the two were friends but Kelly recently told her they had a “falling out.”

Officers had been looking for Kelly for “several days” but were not able to find him until Feb. 5, the day after Blackmon was found dead.

Kelly was arrested in the 700 block of West MacArthur, according to arrest reports.

Police were told that he might be at an apartment in that area and Kelly was taken into custody after being found outside of the apartment, the detective wrote.

One person living at the apartment told police that no one else was inside, the detective wrote.

While interviewing Kelly, someone else opened the apartment door, letting out a “strong odor of marijuana,” the detective wrote.

Officers “entered the apartment to be sure there was nobody else inside who may destroy drug evidence.” Marijuana and paraphernalia were found inside; tobacco residue in the bathroom toilet, the detective wrote.

One roommate told police that Kelly arrived at the apartment at around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 wearing dark blue jeans and a red Ralph Lauren polo shirt.

“He later saw (Kelly) wash this red shirt in a bathroom sink,” according to the detective.

People living at the apartment said Kelly showed up — one person told police it was unannounced — between Jan. 31 and 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 1. One of the persons said Kelly was wearing a black Carhartt jacket, according to the detective.

Surveillance video, which appears to be from the apartment complex where Kelly was arrested, showed an SUV similar to Blackmon’s pull in around 7 p.m. on Feb. 1, according to the detective. The back passenger window was broken out.

“A male was observed exiting this vehicle,” the detective wrote. “He was wearing blue jeans, a jacket ... and a red shirt under the jacket.”

The man walked toward an apartment but returned to the SUV around 10:09 p.m. that same night and drove off a few minutes later.

“Video surveillance from (redacted) Apartments shows (Blackmon’s) Ford Escape arrive at 10:20 p.m.,” the detective wrote. “A lone male exited the vehicle. He appeared to wipe the exterior of the vehicle and walked away.”

The detective wrote that surveillance video — back at what appears to be the apartment where Kelly was arrested — shows the same man who was seen leaving in the SUV back “on foot” at the apartment complex.

Google Maps says it is roughly a five-minute drive between the apartments; timestamps show the SUV arrived in roughly seven minutes, according to the detective.

The walk between apartments, the detective wrote, is approximately 37 minutes, according to Google Maps. The man in the video walked it in about 33 minutes, the detective wrote.

Kelly’s “jacket had been removed from him after his arrest” on Feb. 5, the detective wrote. “It is similar in style as the jacket being worn by the male seen in the video.”

Additionally, red hair “consistent in color” to Blackmon’s was found on Kelly’s jacket, the detective wrote.