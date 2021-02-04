Former ‘crazy car guy’ pitchman indicted on drug crimes connected to 2020 arrest

An actor recognized in Wichita for his work portraying the over-the-top pitchman in old Super Car Guys television commercials has been indicted on a number of drug charges connected to his arrest last year in an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Aaron Christian Wirtz, 38, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Wednesday afternoon in a federal criminal case, records show. A grand jury indictment filed in federal court last week shows he has been charged with four counts: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute heroin; possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, oxycodone and lisdexamfetamine; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the indictment, all of the alleged offenses occurred on or about Jan. 7, 2020, the date Wichita police officers served a search warrant at a house in the 200 block of Summitlawn, near Maple and Ridge. Police have previously said they found a pound of meth, two ounces of heroin, narcotic pills, a mushroom grow operation, drug paraphernalia and two handguns inside of the home.

Wirtz, who remains in the Sedgwick County Jail, could not immediately be reached for comment. Federal court records didn’t list a defense lawyer for him Thursday morning.

Wirtz is perhaps best known locally as the obnoxious “crazy car guy” character in a series of Super Car Guys ads that ran in the 2010s. He parted ways with the used car dealership years ago.