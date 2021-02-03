Probation ordered for duo that worked together to rob same Wichita bank branch twice

Jail mug shots of Stephanie Denise Steele (left) and Joshua Bernard Coster (right). (Oct. 28, 2019) Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office

A pair of bank robbers who held up the same north-side branch twice over the course of a month each have been sentenced to three years of probation.

Authorities have said Joshua Bernard Coster, 33, and Stephanie Denise Steele, 29, worked together to rob the Fidelity Bank at 2111 N. Bradley Fair on the afternoons of Sept. 16, 2019, and Oct. 16, 2019. A tip saying Steele looks like one of the suspects in bank surveillance footage and that Coster might have used dark makeup to paint his face to conceal his identity helped lead to their capture. The tipster also told authorities the pair lived together at a home near North Woodlawn, The Eagle previously reported.

In both robberies, the suspects warned they had guns and gave tellers plastic Walmart bags and handwritten notes demanding money be placed inside without dye packs, according to a search warrant. They were identified after the second robbery.

Coster, who was sentenced by Sedgwick County Judge Christopher Magana last week, argued he deserved probation instead of prison time because he’d done well on bond while awaiting adjudication in the case, was a single father raising three girls following their mother’s death in December and that his co-defendant had been given probation over prosecutors’ objections, according to court records.

Coster pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in connection with the October 2019 holdup, according to court records.

Steele pleaded guilty to a robbery charge for the September 2019 incident. She was sentenced in November to three years of probation after arguing that her “abusive and manipulative” relationship with Coster fueled isolation and her criminal behavior. She has since broken it off and is seeking therapy, court records say.

Steele, who was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to Fidelity Bank, could be sent to prison for up to 34 months if she violates the terms of her probation.

Coster also could be imprisoned for up to 34 months if he falters. He was ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution to the bank, court records show.

Before their robbery convictions, both had little to no prior criminal history.