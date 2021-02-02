Teen rams two police vehicles, sending one officer to hospital, police say

A 16-year-old boy intentionally rammed two police patrol vehicles and hospitalized one officer early Tuesday morning after a call in north Wichita about people breaking into unlocked vehicles, officer Charley Davidson said.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery on an officer. The officer that was taken to the hospital had minor injuries, Davidson said.

The incident started with police being called at around 3:40 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of North Inwood, which is near K-96 and Rock. The caller said multiple people in a Dodge Durango and Chevrolet Silverado were going into unlocked vehicles.

Responding officers spotted the Durango and attempted to stop the driver, who “refused to stop, accelerated and led officers on a short vehicle pursuit,” Davidson said.

“During the pursuit, the 16-year-old, who was driving the ... Silverado, intentionally rammed a patrol vehicle at East 30th Street North, causing significant damage to that vehicle,” Davidson said. “He then ran into several utility poles before intentionally ramming a second officer who was also involved in this pursuit.”

The teen left the truck and tried to walk away, but was arrested, he said.

“The Dodge Durango was later located near East 21st Street and I-235,” he said. “Two males, ages 15 and 16, were arrested in connection to an unrelated aggravated assault case that occurred (Monday) at a resident in the 2400 block of North Grove.”

Davidson said police would release a video of the incident later today.