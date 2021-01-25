Vehicle careens through security barriers, damages Intrust Bank Arena, flees scene

A car drove through a concrete barrier, through two layers ofiron fencing and into a brick wall at Intrust Bank Arena over night Monday. The car fled the scene and the incident is under investigation. The Wichita Eagle

A vehicle careened into the Intrust Bank Arena in the early morning hours Monday, plowing through security barricades and damaging the building before driving off, officials said.

It jumped a curb, wiped out one concrete bollard and dislodged another, smashed through two layers of wrought iron fencing around the outdoor smoking area and then struck the building, buckling a brick wall and breaking a window at the edge of the arena’s north entrance.

Despite the damage to the arena, the vehicle was somehow still driveable and the driver fled the scene, officials said.

“It adds a little excitement to a Monday morning,” said A.J. Boleski, general manager of the Sedgwick County-owned arena that is privately operated under contract by ASM Global.

“Luckily it didn’t hit the (glass-enclosed) north entrance for the most part,” Boleski said. “The majority of the entrance is intact.”

He said the vehicle was being driven at high speed southbound on St. Francis when the crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. Monday.

There is some security camera coverage of the area around where the incident occurred and video has been turned over to the sheriff’s office to assist in the investigation, Boleski said.

“It shouldn’t interrupt any of our activities at the arena,” Boleski said. “We’re working on starting the repair process and Sedgwick County sheriff’s (deputies) have been out. They were out Monday morning early investigating it.”

He said there was no immediate dollar estimate on the damage to the facility, but arena management has contacted Dondlinger Construction, the lead builder of the arena, to discuss getting repairs done, he said.

“It’s unfortunate, but we’re working on getting it fixed,” Boleski said.

He said as part of the repair process, the arena management will revisit whether the bollards that are supposed to keep traffic off the pedestrian plaza need to be replaced with something stronger to prevent any similar incidents in the future.

The arena is currently the county’s primary clinic for public distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

When the clinic initially opened in the arena concourse late last month, the north entrance was used as the access to the vaccination station, said county spokeswoman Kate Flavin.

But last week, the county Health Department started vaccinating residents 83 and older and moved the entry point to the south entrance of the arena, which is closer to more handicapped parking spaces, Flavin said.

The vaccine clinic was open on Monday, but many of the scheduled appointments were moved to Tuesday. County officials didn’t want to expose elderly patients to Monday’s cold and rainy weather, Flavin said.