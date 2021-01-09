Crime & Courts

Wichita man dies after being hit by driver police suspect had been drinking 

A 44-year-old Wichita man died after being hit in east Wichita on Saturday morning by a driver who didn’t stop, police said.

John Eyster, who was on foot, was hit by a 28-year-old woman driving a 2006 Nissan Maxima, police said, adding she was traveling on Douglas and hit Eyster at the intersection at Ridgewood. Eyster was pronounced dead at the scene.

At around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers stopped the driver about a mile from the wreck, in the 100 block of South Woodlawn. She was “driving erratically,” Officer Paul Cruz said in a news release.

Cruz said officers believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol during the wreck.

The case is still under investigation, he said.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
