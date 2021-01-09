Wichita man dies after being hit by driver police suspect had been drinking 

A 44-year-old Wichita man died after being hit in east Wichita on Saturday morning by a driver who didn’t stop, police said.

John Eyster, who was on foot, was hit by a 28-year-old woman driving a 2006 Nissan Maxima, police said, adding she was traveling on Douglas and hit Eyster at the intersection at Ridgewood. Eyster was pronounced dead at the scene.

At around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers stopped the driver about a mile from the wreck, in the 100 block of South Woodlawn. She was “driving erratically,” Officer Paul Cruz said in a news release.

Cruz said officers believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol during the wreck.

The case is still under investigation, he said.