Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Courts

Indictment: KS veteran lied on medical appointment travel records to get money from VA

.
. Getty Images File photo

A Kansas veteran is facing federal charges for allegedly falsifying travel records related to medical appointments so he could get money from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Edward Parks, 60, of Liberal has been charged through an indictment with one count of submitting false claims for travel reimbursement and one count of making a false statement to investigators from the Department of Veterans Affairs - Office of Inspector General. U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s Office announced the indictment Tuesday via email.

Parks is accused of lying about traveling to Wichita from his Liberal home last year for medical appointments, according to the email. The indictment alleges he falsified claims so he could be reimbursed under the Beneficiary Travel Program, which pays back veterans for mileage and other expenses they incur going to and from approved health care appointments.

Parks faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine on each count, if convicted, McAllister’s email said. The allegations were investigated by the Department of Veterans Affairs - Office of Inspector General.

In other Wichita-area indictments announced Tuesday:

Profile Image of Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. You can reach her at 316-268-6644. She’s an avid reader and mom of three in her non-work time.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service