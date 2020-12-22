Indictment: KS veteran lied on medical appointment travel records to get money from VA

. File photo

A Kansas veteran is facing federal charges for allegedly falsifying travel records related to medical appointments so he could get money from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Edward Parks, 60, of Liberal has been charged through an indictment with one count of submitting false claims for travel reimbursement and one count of making a false statement to investigators from the Department of Veterans Affairs - Office of Inspector General. U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s Office announced the indictment Tuesday via email.

Parks is accused of lying about traveling to Wichita from his Liberal home last year for medical appointments, according to the email. The indictment alleges he falsified claims so he could be reimbursed under the Beneficiary Travel Program, which pays back veterans for mileage and other expenses they incur going to and from approved health care appointments.

Parks faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine on each count, if convicted, McAllister’s email said. The allegations were investigated by the Department of Veterans Affairs - Office of Inspector General.

In other Wichita-area indictments announced Tuesday:

Troy Bong, 51, of Wichita, was charged with three counts each of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for alleged crimes in Sedgwick County earlier this year.

Luis Contreras-Mata, 35, was charged with unlawfully re-entering the United States after a deportation after he was found in Rawlins County on Dec. 10.

Loren Olsen, 68, of Marquette, was charged with four counts of producing child pornography and one count of sex trafficking a minor from May to July in McPherson County.

Alejandro Valerio Pineda, 45, of Wichita, was charged with two counts of distributing methamphetamine in November and December.

Treylis Presley, 31, of Wichita, was charged with one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana on Sept. 4 in Sedgwick County.