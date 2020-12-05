Two Wichita men arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies

Two Wichita men were arrested Friday in connection to multiple armed robberies, police said Saturday.

The two men’s involvement stems from a Jump Start being robbed at around 8:50 p.m. Thursday. An employee reported two suspects entered the store in the 3800 block of West 21st Street North and demanded money. One suspect was reported to be armed with a rifle.

“Cash was taken by the suspects, who then fled the store on foot,” Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. “No one was injured.”

The robbery investigation led officers to two suspects: 26-year-old Antonio D. Martin and 28-year-old Camren Burns. Both men are from Wichita and were arrested Friday.

Martin was arrested on suspicion of five counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and outstanding warrants. Burns was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated robbery, “stemming from several armed robbery investigations,” Davidson said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Investigators learned Martin was involved in four additional armed robberies that began in July and that Burns was involved in a second armed robbery as well,” he said. “Additionally, two long guns were recovered and determined to be (BB) guns.”

It’s unclear if the men have been charged in any of the robberies. Police and the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to questions about charges against the men. Access to court records was unavailable on Saturday.