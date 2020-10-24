Kansas issues Amber Alert for missing girls after two boys found dead in Leavenworth

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for two girls under the age of 10 who went missing from a Leavenworth home where two boys were found dead.

Two girls, 7-year-old Nora Jackson and 3-year-old Aven Jackson, were missing from the home. Police say they believe the girl’s father, Donny Jackson, abducted them.

Just after 1 p.m., the alert said, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 4900 block of Hillside Road, where they discovered two dead boys.

Donny Jackson, police say, is driving a Honda Accord with Kansas license plate 266MXB. Both girls are slender with blond, shoulder length hair.

If you have seen a missing child, suspect or suspect’s vehicle or have other information on a missing child, police ask you to call 911 or 1-800-KS-CRIME.

An alert has also been issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.