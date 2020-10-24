Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Courts

Kansas issues Amber Alert for missing girls after two boys found dead in Leavenworth

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for two girls under the age of 10 who went missing from a Leavenworth home where two boys were found dead.

amber alert.jpg
Two girls, 7-year-old Nora Jackson and 3-year-old Aven Jackson, were missing from the home. Police say they believe the girl’s father, Donny Jackson, abducted them.

Just after 1 p.m., the alert said, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 4900 block of Hillside Road, where they discovered two dead boys.

Two girls, 7-year-old Nora Jackson and 3-year-old Aven Jackson, were missing from the home. Police say they believe the girl’s father, Donny Jackson, abducted them.

Donny Jackson, police say, is driving a Honda Accord with Kansas license plate 266MXB. Both girls are slender with blond, shoulder length hair.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If you have seen a missing child, suspect or suspect’s vehicle or have other information on a missing child, police ask you to call 911 or 1-800-KS-CRIME.

An alert has also been issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Profile Image of Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard covers Kansas crime, cops and courts for the Kansas City Star. She joined the Star in May of 2019. Katie studied journalism and political science at the University of Kansas.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service