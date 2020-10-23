Arkansas man dies after exchanging gunfire with officers in SE Kansas, official says

A 32-year-old Arkansas man is dead after exchanging gunfire with officers on Friday in southeast Kansas, according to Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Melissa Underwood.

Officers first responded around 1 p.m. on Friday to an armed robbery at the Regal Inn in Coffeyville. At around 1:15 p.m. in nearby Independence, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper spotted a vehicle matching the one used in the robbery. Another trooper also responded to the call, and they tried to pull over the driver of a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

The minivan was driven by a woman with a man also in the vehicle, Underwood said.

“As the troopers attempted the traffic stop ... Wesley Jordan, of Hot Springs, Ark., fired at the troopers,” Underwood said. “A trooper returned fire and the subjects fled, prompting a police pursuit.”

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy joined the chase and fired at Jordan. The driver continued another quarter-mile, until the vehicle stopped.

“Then a KHP trooper fired at Jordan when he exited the minivan,” Underwood said.

Jordan died at the scene, she said.

The 26-year-old Coffeyville woman driving the minivan was arrested in connection to the armed robbery, Underwood said.