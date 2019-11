Following a call of an armed person at The Hutchinson News, the Reno County Emergency Response Team swept the building and removed one person, according to the paper.

The News posted on Facebook that officers were called to the building, 300 W. Second Ave. in Hutchinson, around 6 a.m. Thursday.

“Updates will be shared as soon as they become available,” The News wrote.

