New lawsuits in Finch swatting claim wrongful death and rights violations by cops

Two new lawsuits have been filed in federal and state courts in connection with the “swatting” death of Andrew Finch, killed by Wichita police officers responding to a hoax emergency call at his home two years ago.

The state lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $75,000 on behalf of Finch’s two young children, identified in court documents as AF and DF. It alleges they’re due compensation for the wrongful death of their father.

In the federal suit, Finch’s mother, Lisa Finch, and her boyfriend, Ali Abdelhadi, claim that four Wichita police officers violated their constitutional rights during the follow-up to the shooting. They both seek damages in excess of $75,000. That amount is used as a placeholder for the actual damages that will be sought as the case develops.

Both suits were filed on Monday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“To me, it’s not about the money — I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to convince anybody — It’s about accountability,” said Lisa Finch. “Police officers make a career out of holding people accountable. They’re not above the law. When they do wrong they can be held accountable as well.”

Jennifer Magana, the city’s law director, said “the city cannot discuss pending litigation.” She did not answer whether the officers will be represented by the city. Neither the city nor the police department are defendants in either case.

Police department spokesmen did not respond to a request for comment.

The Finch family was the innocent and unintended victim of “swatting” — a hoax designed to provoke a special weapons and tactics (or SWAT) team response to a nonexistent emergency. Tyler Barriss, 27, of Los Angeles, is serving a 20-year prison sentence for the bogus call that brought police to Finch’s house and other similar crimes.

Officer Justin Rapp, who fired the shot that killed Andrew Finch, is a defendant in the state case filed in Sedgwick County District Court, though he is not a party to the new case filed in federal court.

The state suit claims Rapp and his supervisor during the shooting, Sgt. Benjamin Jonker, were negligent in their response to the prank call and that their negligence led to the wrongful death of Finch. The suit was filed by Tawny Unruh, the mother of Finch’s two minor children.

District Attorney Marc Bennett has said he will not press criminal charges against Rapp in connection with the shooting. Rapp remains a member of the police force as he sues the city, claiming $31,450 in lost wages because he was barred from working an off-duty security job after killing Finch.

Lisa Finch and Abdelhadi allege in the federal suit that four police officers violated the couple’s rights under the 4th and 14th amendments in the aftermath of the shooting. They claim that their detention and arrest by the officers violated their constitutional rights to due process and against unreasonable seizure.

The officers forced the occupants of 1033 West McCormick “from the house in handcuffs, held them against their wills without appropriate clothing in 24-degree weather, and then transported them to the Wichita Police Department and interrogated them for over an hour before releasing them without explanation,” the lawsuit claims.

Abdelhadi feared for his own life during the shooting because he and Andrew Finch were both going to the door to investigate the sound of a car hitting a pothole in the alley on the west side of the house, Lisa Finch said.

“Ali heard the same noise,” she said. “He was so close to Andy, he saw Andy drop. He thought he was going to be shot next, because we didn’t know who was out there.”

The noise was apparently caused by a police car going through the alley as officers surrounded the house, she said.

The suit names as defendants Jonker and fellow WPD officers Chad Beard, Dustin L. Meier and C. Trobaugh.

The new lawsuit closely parallels complaints that were filed and then dropped from a $25 million lawsuit filed last year. That case is pending in federal court. The sole remaining plaintiff in the original lawsuit is the estate of Andrew Finch, Lisa Finch said.

Another occupant of the home at the time of the Dec. 28, 2017, shooting has since died.

Andrew Finch’s niece, 18-year-old Adelina Finch, committed suicide in January. Tragedy struck the family again when her boyfriend, 20-year-old Jeremy “J.C.” Arnold, who found her mortally wounded in the south Wichita apartment they shared, killed himself two months later.

Lisa Finch has said none of that would have happened if her son hadn’t been killed by police.

The new lawsuits come a week after Lisa Finch addressed the Wichita City Council, telling the city’s elected officials that “I scream internally every second of every single day and it’s not ever going to stop.”

Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker of The Eagle