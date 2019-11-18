Woman hurt in domestic violence shooting remains in critical condition

A woman shot in the stomach during a weekend domestic violence incident that turned deadly for her boyfriend remains hospitalized in critical condition, a Wichita police official said Monday.

But she is expected to recover from the wound.

“All indications that we’re getting is she’s going to survive,” Capt. Brent Allred said.

The woman was shot, allegedly by her 23-year-old live-in boyfriend, at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday at their apartment, in the 2800 block of South Emporia. When police had the woman on the phone after a neighbor’s 911 call about gunshots being fired, she started screaming. Officers forced their way into the apartment, heard a gunshot and found her boyfriend dead in what’s thought to be a suicide.

“Domestic violence is a high priority for us,” Allred said Monday, adding that “domestic violence aggravated batteries seem to be going up this year.”

Last year, Wichita police received 7,216 reports about domestic violence, according to Kansas Bureau of Investigation statistics. About 38.5% resulted in an arrest.

Agencies received just more than 24,000 reports statewide in 2018, with about half ending in an arrest, according to the KBI.

“We have a victim advocate unit that is involved with helping victims , getting them resources if need be. ... If you’re in that type of relationship to please call somebody, and let us know,” Allred said Monday.

The Wichita Police Department is encouraging anyone in a violent or abusive relationship or who knows someone who is to call: