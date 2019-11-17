Woman hurt, boyfriend dead during domestic dispute in south Wichita

A domestic disturbance turned deadly late Saturday after a man allegedly shot his girlfriend before apparently turning the gun on himself.

Wichita police say officers responded to a call about violence between a 22-year-old woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of South Emporia, near Pawnee and Broadway. A 23-year-old man who lives at that address told police that the boyfriend fired a handgun at the 22-year-old woman during a fight, according to an emailed news release from the Wichita Police Department.

When officers got the woman on the phone, she told them she had been shot then started screaming, the release says.

“Officers immediately made forced entry into the home, and they heard another gunshot,” the release says.

Police found the woman with one bullet wound to her stomach. Her boyfriend was also shot, in the head. His wound appears to be self-inflicted, police say.

Another man at the home, a 24-year-old roommate, wasn’t hurt.

“Officers began lifesaving measure on the female before she was transported to an area hospital in critical condition,” the news release says. Her boyfriend died at the scene.

Police on Sunday were continuing to investigate the case as a domestic violence aggravated battery. The department is encouraging anyone in a violent relationship or who knows someone who is to call:

Sedgwick County 911

Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 316-263-6000

YWCA Women’s Crisis Center, 316-263-2313

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 316-263-0185

StepStone, 316-265-1611

Women’s Initiative Network, 316-262-3960

The National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-7233