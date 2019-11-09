Dispute near Hutchinson Walmart leads to 2 people being shot with 1 bullet, police say

police lights nighttime Getty Images/iStockphoto

An argument between people in two vehicles in Hutchinson led to two people being shot with one bullet Saturday night near Walmart.

The Hutchinson Police Department said the argument started around 5:22 p.m. as the occupants of the two vehicles went to turn onto 17th Avenue from Ring Road, which runs by Walmart and a few other businesses. Darin Rodriguez, 54, left the passenger seat of one vehicle while it was stopped in traffic and approached the other vehicle.

A man in the backseat of the other vehicle fired once, hitting Rodriguez in the groin. The bullet went through Rodriguez’s leg and into the open front door, ricocheting off the interior before hitting 74-year-old Paula Thomas in the upper right leg.

Rodriguez and Thomas, both of Hutchinson, were both taken to the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and released, the police department said in a press release.

Deante Jones, 20, of Kansas City, was arrested for two counts of aggravated battery. His bond was set at $20,000.

Hutchinson police did not say what led to the argument.