Derby man is second person charged in 2018 fatal wreck that split car in half

File photo

A second driver has been charged in connection with a fatal December 2018 wreck in Sedgwick County.

Hunter Nelson Black was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly running a stop sign at 143rd East and 79th South, which led to his vehicle being hit in the passenger side by another vehicle.

Black’s passenger, 24-year-old Logan Kirk Owens, died at the scene. At the wreck, Black told officers he drank “too much to breathalyze,” according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office accident report.

Officers said Black was driving a 2002 Honda Accord south on 143rd Street East at around 3:30 a.m. The Accord crossed an intersection and was hit on the passenger side by a 2013 Ford Fusion being driven east on 79th Street South by Garrett Creigh Neff.

The Honda was cut in half and Owens was ejected from the car.

Neff, who is in his 20s, had a first court appearance in August. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery. He was released from jail on an own-recognizance bond. Black remains jailed in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office would not comment on why Neff was charged, citing the ongoing case.

In Sheriff’s Office accident report, Neff said he was going 60 mph in a 55 mph zone. Neff told the officer he was headed to work and needed to be there at 3:30 a.m. The officer noted the call came in at 3:35 a.m. and asked if Neff was running late.

Neff said he was running late “but still was adamant he was only going 60 MPH.”