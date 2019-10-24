Wichita man receives three life sentences for sex crimes against children

Damian I. Hallacy Wichita Police Department

A Wichita man was sentenced Wednesday to three life sentences plus 53 months after being found guilty of 25 felony sex crimes with six children.

The lawyer for Damian Isaac Hallacy, 41, asked for a less-severe sentence, citing Hallacy’s previous involvement singing in church, having steady employment and no prior felonies as an adult.

A woman who was found guilty of sexually abusing her 8-year-old daughter at Hallacy’s request is expected to be sentenced Nov. 15. The woman’s plea agreement called for her to testify against Hallacy and receive a life prison sentence without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

It is the Eagle’s policy not to identify victims of sexual crimes without their permission. The girl’s mother’s name is not being used in this story to protect the identity of the girl.

A four-month investigation by the Exploited and Missing Child Unit showed Hallacy’s crimes spanned from 2011 to 2017 and involved children between the ages of 8 to 16.

That investigation started in August 2017 after the woman’s husband found sexual messages from Hallacy on her phone.

The woman told authorities that she knew Hallacy from high school and sent him a friend request on Facebook. Their relationship became sexual, a probable cause affidavit released by the court says, and soon after started to involve acts between the mother and daughter at Hallacy’s request.

Investigators later found several photos on the woman’s phone of her molesting her daughter.

Other victims identified in court documents included girls aged 16, 15, 11, 10 and 8.

Hallacy has filed an appeal.