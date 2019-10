Crime & Courts Police: Man who gunned down homeless people thought they were cartel associates October 14, 2019 02:47 PM

Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred said a 45-year-old man who allegedly gunned down two homeless people in downtown Wichita early Sunday thought they were cartel associates. Police think the man was having a mental health crisis. (Oct. 14, 2019)