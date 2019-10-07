1 suspect in custody, another at large after mass shooting at Kansas City, Kansas bar

SHARE COPY LINK

One man suspected in a shooting that killed four people and injured five others at a Kansas City, Kansas, bar has been arrested while another suspect remains at large, police announced in a statement early Monday.

Javier Alatorre, 23, and Hugo Villanueva-Morales, 29, have each been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection to the mass shooting that happened early Sunday at Tequila KC, a bar near 10th Street and Central Avenue, according to Kansas City, Kansas, police.

Hours after police released surveillance images of the suspected gunmen, police announced that one person had been taken into custody across the state line.

Alatorre was taken into custody near the 2600 block of Quincy Street in Kansas City, Missouri, late Sunday afternoon with help from the Kansas City Police Department, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, police said.

The second suspect, Villanueva-Morales, is not in custody. Police warned he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

