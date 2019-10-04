Chicago man taken down by K-9 in Butler County, sheriff says

SHARE COPY LINK

A Chicago man was arrested after leading officers in Butler County on a chase Friday afternoon that ended with the man being bitten by a K-9.

In a news conference to media: Sheriff Kelly Herzet said officers were called after a Chicago couple got into a fight while driving back home. The woman got out of the car on K-254. When the man tried to lure her back, a bystander called about a possible abduction around 1:08 p.m.

The Benton Police Department located the vehicle at a Kwik Shop and tried to make contact with the man when he took off in the vehicle, leaving the woman behind.

The pursuit went east on K-254 before the man crashed near Santa Fe Lake Road, Butler County 911 Director Chris Davis said. The man went north on foot to a residential area before being taken into custody in a hedgerow, Herzet said, adding that an ambulance would check the bitten man.

Herzet said he didn’t know whether the man had any warrants.