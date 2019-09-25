Man arrested in stabbing after finding ex in West Kellogg motel room, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing a man he found in a motel room with his ex-girlfriend Tuesday night, Wichita police said.

The Wichita Police Department said Garret Akers arrived at Motel 6, 5736 W. Kellogg Drive, and found his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend along with two men and another woman. Akers stabbed a 25-year-old man multiple times with a knife after a “physical disturbance.” The man remains hospitalized with serious injuries. The ex-girlfriend had a minor injury after being cut on her finger. Police responded around 9:35 p.m.

Police said Akers knew everyone in the hotel room. He left on foot but was later arrested.