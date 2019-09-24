3 Overland Park cops wrote false tickets. So far one has lost his police license.

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018 Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.

A former Overland Park police officer lost his law enforcement certification last month after he was caught writing false seat belt tickets.

Hedrick Cintron left the Overland Park Police Department in July 2018, according to Kansas Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training records.

A week after Cintron left the Overland Park department, police announced three officers had resigned and 200 tickets had been dismissed. The department had conducted an internal investigation into the false seat belt violations.

Cintron was one of those officers, Overland Park police said Tuesday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No other Overland Park police officers have lost their certification since before the investigation.

It is unclear whether investigations are pending or closed without action for the officers who resigned in 2018. If they keep their licenses, they may be able to work at other police agencies around the state.

The department refunded $4,000 to motorists who had paid those tickets.

When the resignations were announced, Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez said he believed the conduct was isolated to just those officers.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star previously reported on the resignations in July 2018 of the officers accused of writing false tickets. On Monday, The Star obtained records from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training giving notice of one officer’s license revocation. The police department did not immediately respond to questions about the case.

Documents from CPOST said Cintron’s behavior was discovered through the department’s investigation.

According to the documents, Cintron admitted he issued several seat belt tickets to citizens that were wearing their seat belts.

He said he did this to “cut some drivers a break and to increase his seat belt citations for the seat belt enforcement grant,” according to the documents.

According to the documents, Cintron would turn off his recording device during traffic stops so that his conversation explaining the citation to the driver would not be recorded, he said.

The former officer was cited for unprofessional conduct, lack of good moral character and failure to cooperate in the investigation.

According to the documents, Cintron failed to attend his interviews with CPOST investigators.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP