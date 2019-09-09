Former Haysville PE teacher pleads guilty to sex crime involving 18-year-old student

Do you know if a sex offender lives near you? State, federal and local law enforcement agencies have online tools to help you track sex offenders. You can look for a particular person, or register to be notified if any convicted sex offender moves near you. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State, federal and local law enforcement agencies have online tools to help you track sex offenders. You can look for a particular person, or register to be notified if any convicted sex offender moves near you.

A former Haysville physical education teacher has pleaded guilty to a sex crime involving an 18-year-old student at Campus High School last spring.

Shari Lee Herrs pleaded guilty Monday in Sedgwick County District Court to one count of attempted unlawful sexual relations, a severity level seven felony, court records show.

Prosecutors alleged in a criminal complaint that Herrs exchanged sexual text messages with the student and had “physical contact of a sexual nature.” She was ultimately “prevented or intercepted” from having sexual relations, the complaint states.

The charge was amended Monday from an original charge of unlawful sexual relations, a more serious level five felony. In the original charge, prosecutors said the crime happened between April 7, 2018, and May 18, 2018, and involved a consenting 18-year-old student enrolled at the same school where Herrs was employed.

A school directory at the time listed Herrs as a PE teacher at Campus High School.

A USD 261 spokeswoman said Herrs is no longer employed by the district and declined further comment.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors are recommending Herrs be sentenced to probation, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office. The state also calls for treatment recommended in evaluations by two doctors and for Herrs to register as a sex offender.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13.

