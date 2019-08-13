Man with assault rifle was killed by police in shootout near the Legends in KCK

KCK police spokesman Jonathon Westbrook describes police shooting Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Officer Jonathon Westbrook says a man with an assault rifle was shot by police near Village West Parkway and State Avenue. The man had allegedly told a nearby hotel employee that he committed a crime. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Officer Jonathon Westbrook says a man with an assault rifle was shot by police near Village West Parkway and State Avenue. The man had allegedly told a nearby hotel employee that he committed a crime.

A man allegedly armed with an assault rifle was killed in a shootout with Kansas City, Kansas, police officers Tuesday at State Avenue and Village West Parkway near the Legends shopping center, according to police.

The shooting capped off a startling series of events that began Tuesday morning when a heavily armed man entered a nearby hotel and told employees that he had killed his wife, according to witnesses.

After police caught up with the man and killed him in what they described as an exchange of gunfire, investigators were working to identify the man and find out if it was true that he had committed a crime earlier, police said.

Police were first called about 9:45 a.m. to the Country Inn Suites near the Legends, according to Officer Jonathon Westbrook, a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokesman

Police were told a heavily armed person had come into the hotel and told the manager he had committed a crime.

Police did not say what crime the man allegedly said he committed.

However the manager at the hotel told The Star that the man said he had killed his wife.

The hotel manager, Jacob Honeycutt, said a man came to the hotel Tuesday morning looking angry and told the employees at the front desk that he needed them to do something for him.

“He said ‘I just murdered my wife, I’m heavily armed and very dangerous,’ and he said ‘I’m going to the Legends you better call the police,’” Honeycutt said.

The man, he said, then ran back outside and drove out of the parking lot.

Honeycutt said he followed the man to the door, took photos of the man’s car on its way out of the parking lot, and called 911.

Honeycutt said the hotel was still an active crime scene.

Police found the man just south of the Village West Parkway and State Avenue intersection, said Westbrook, the police spokesman.

When officers made contact with the man, Westbrook said, the man fired at them with an assault rifle. The man allegedly fired five to six times, Westbrook said, and the officers fired back.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

People were asked to avoid the area, and State Avenue was closed from Interstate 435 Westbound to 110th Street, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department.

Active crime scene at Village West....avoid area if possible. State Ave closed at 435 WB to 110th Street. pic.twitter.com/6pCP8jQJDa — KCK Fire Department/Morris Letcher (@KCKFDPIO) August 13, 2019

The Legends shopping center posted on Twitter Tuesday morning that it had secured the property to protect the safety of shoppers.

At 10:40 a.m. the shopping center announced that stores were once again operating as normal.

UPDATE: As of 10:40am, the KCKPD and KCKFD are clearing the scene, and Legends Outlets is operating as normal business. Thank you to our security team, the KCKPD and KCKPD for keeping us safe. — Legends Outlets (@LegendsShopping) August 13, 2019