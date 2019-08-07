Wichita Police Department shows off its two new police horses

How to train a police horse Law enforcement officers train two Clydesdale horses that were purchased for the Wichita Police Department’s mounted patrol. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Law enforcement officers train two Clydesdale horses that were purchased for the Wichita Police Department’s mounted patrol.

The Wichita Police Department’s mounted unit now has two new members - Hero and Keeper.

The Mounted Unit’s eight horses, 14 officers and two sergeants were featured at a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Old Town Farmer’s Market to introduce its newest partners.

Becca Boldra, Wichita Police Foundation executive director, said the “Horse for Heroes” fundraising campaign allowed the department to purchase the Clydesdales and introduced the horses to the community.

“This is one of the first times where the Mounted Unit has been able to select horses that are ideal for police work, ” Boldra said.

Clydesdales, which are larger than the standard quarter horses the department currently uses, provide better stability for mounted officers, and have a calmer and more social nature.

The names of the horses were selected by the campaign’s sponsors and approved by the unit officers.

Hero, the black 4-year-old Clydesdale, was named by Patterson Legal Group.

Keeper, the brown 2-year-old Clydesdale, was named by Together Wichita. The nonprofit made up of 10 organizations that organize and fund projects to improve the city. Partners are Fleeson Gooing law firm, Friends University, Newman University, Berry Cos., Armstrong Chamberlin, Credit Union of America, Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce, Spirit AeroSystems, Wichita Area Builders Association and the Wichita Eagle/Kansas.com.

The campaign also provided enough money to purchase two saddles and tack for the Clydesdales, 16 saddle pads, 16 reflective breast collars and 32 reflective leg covers, “so all the horses are covered from head to toe,” Boldra said.

The Clydesdales were purchased July 6 from Cowskin Creek Clydesdales farm. The Clydesdale’s have been in police-work training for a month.

Each horse, saddle and kit cost approximately $20,000.

Boldra said the Mounted Unit provides crowd control at community events and patrols Old Town every Friday and Saturday night.

“The Mounted Unit is an incredible asset to the department and to the community of Wichita,” Boldra said. “The horses and riders are ambassadors of goodwill in our community.”