Crime & Courts Gang feud led to 17-year-old’s killing, Wichita police say August 05, 2019 12:10 PM

Capt. Brent Allred said 17-year-old Ramiro Valdez's fatal shooting on Sunday morning is linked to a two-year ongoing gang feud in Wichita. Police misidentified the victim during a Monday morning news briefing. (Aug. 5, 2019)