67-year-old man who tried to have sex with 13-year-old girl sentenced to probation

Raymundo Arroyo Sanchez Kansas Bureau of Investigation offender registry

A 67-year-old Wichita man who tried to have sex with a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to three years of probation after being convicted of a child sex crime.

Raymundo Arroyo Sanchez was sentenced Wednesday to 36 months of probation, Sedgwick County District Court records show. Sanchez could be sent to prison for 32 months if he were to violate the terms of his probation, which include a prohibition on drinking alcohol and a requirement to complete sex offender treatment. He was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Sanchez had pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child; he was originally charged with two counts, court records show.

His defense attorney, Mark Schoenhofer, argued in court documents that he would be better served by a treatment program than by prison, which he said would reduce the risk of recidivism.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wichita police arrested Sanchez on Sept. 21, 2018.

According to an affidavit detailing the allegations, the girl told officers that she, a 10-year-old sister, a 10-year-old cousin and an 11-year-old friend had been at Evergreen Park that afternoon. They became thirsty, and went to Sanchez’s apartment after he invited them in. The girl said she knew him because he lived in the apartment below one of her relatives and had given her drinks and snacks before.

Sanchez gave the girls drinks and snacks and about $15 to buy more. He also gave the girls two cell phones so they could listen to music and play games.

The girls said that when they gave him his phone back and he turned it on, he appeared to be watching porn. He then told them to get him beers and offered beers to the girls, though they refused to drink any.

Sanchez then said he wanted to touch, kiss and have sex with the 13-year-old girl, the girls told police. When she said no and that she wanted to leave, Sanchez then said two of the girls should kiss each other, so they pretended to. He then touched one of the girl’s thighs. One girl used her own phone to secretly record parts of the conversation.

The girls eventually left and called 911.

Police said in the affidavit that Sanchez admitted that he told one girl to ask another girl if she would have sex with him, but he said “it was all just out of curiosity; he wouldn’t have actually followed through with it.”