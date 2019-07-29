$20,000 fine for alarm provider who sent unapproved salesperson to local home

Alarm alerts woman to snake on her front door Allison Keller shared video captured by her security camera of a snake at her front door in Spring, Texas on March 27. She was woken up at 2 a.m. by an alert on her phone that movement was detected at her front door. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Allison Keller shared video captured by her security camera of a snake at her front door in Spring, Texas on March 27. She was woken up at 2 a.m. by an alert on her phone that movement was detected at her front door.

A Utah-based home security systems provider agreed to pay $20,000 for installing equipment in a local home without the proper approval and licensing.

A Sedgwick County man complained to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office about Vivint Inc. on Jan. 15, 2018, after the company reinstalled an equipment panel in his home. The company installed the equipment after one of its salespeople who “WAS NOT and IS NOT approved by the City of Wichita,” court records say, convinced the man to renew his home alarm services in May 2017. The man had previously canceled his service with Vivint to switch to a different alarm provider, court records say.

At the time Vivint sold the man the new 12-month, $549.78 contract, the company had allowed its local business alarm license to lapse and its list of salespeople was not approved by the city, according to court records and a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Wichita city code requires businesses that sell or lease, alter, install, repair, service or maintain alarm systems to obtain an alarm business license from the city treasurer. Technicians also have to have a certificate from the Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department to do work, court records say.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The City of Wichita alarm business application requires applicants to have their respective backgrounds checked to ensure that no employee entering a residence is a registered sex offender, in addition to other requirements,” the DA’s news release said.

In a consent judgment filed in Sedgwick County District Court last week, Vivint agreed to pay $20,897 in fines, fees and court costs associated with the sale and installation. Vivint also promised to “perform proper background checks” on all employees who will be entering local homes and to tell homeowners “clearly and conspicuously” if worker who wasn’t properly vetted was on their property.