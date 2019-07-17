Coalition reminds Wichita to call violent crime tip line, launches new video

Wichitans have another option for reporting violent crimes anonymously.

On Wednesday, the Empowering Neighborhoods for Positive Change (ENPC) coalition held a media briefing to remind the community of its violent crime hotline that launched in 2018.

The coalition’s initiative “See Something, Know Something, Say Something, We Care” launched a new video encouraging Wichitans to call the anonymous hotline to report tips and knowledge of crimes.

Coalition member Lavonta Williams led the briefing and said the hotline is an alternative option for people who are afraid to call 9-1-1 because they can share their knowledge without giving personal details.

“If you know of something, say something — because we do care about our community,” said Roosevelt DeShazer Sr., pastor of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. “I believe the people of our community in Wichita are ready to say something and that’s why we’re saying don’t be scared, come on out...we’re stronger together than we are as individuals.”

Individuals can call the hotline at 316-519-2282 and leave a message. The “See Something, Know Something, Say Something” video was released online and can be viewed on the Empowering Neighborhoods for Positive Change YouTube channel.