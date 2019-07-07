Four people hurt in shooting at ‘after-hours venue,’ Wichita police say

File photo

A shooting at an after-hours venue near Kellogg and Oliver injured four people early Sunday morning, Wichita police said.

Emergency crews were called at around 3:05 a.m. to a shooting in the 600 block of South Oliver, Officer Kevin Wheeler said in a news release. Officers found a crime scene where multiple shots had been fired.

At around the same time, police were called to hospitals where four people with gunshot wounds had arrived by private vehicles, Wheeler said. The injured people were a 30-year-old woman and three men, ages 20, 25 and 26. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, and three shooting victims have been treated and released while a fourth remains hospitalized.

Investigators determined there was “a disturbance at an after-hours venue prior to the shots being fired,” Wheeler said, and that the shooting was not random. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

