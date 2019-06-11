On first day of probation, man took changing room photos of girl at Kansas Target, charges say

The history of sexual harassment in America Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights

On his first full day serving probation for taking photos of young women in a Forever 21 dressing room, Anthony DeLapp did the same to a 15-year-old at an Olathe Target, newly released court documents say.

Anthony DeLapp is again charged with breach of privacy by photo or video in Johnson County District Court.

The affidavit from the May 31 incident is very similar to the narrative told in court documents for the 2017 case DeLapp was sentenced for on May 30th.

According to court records:

A 15-year-old girl noticed a phone being held over her changing room door while she tried on swimsuits at an Olathe Target.

She opened the door and confronted DeLapp who was then allegedly caught on surveillance video running out of the store to a red truck, the same red truck that was seen leaving the parking lot of the Oak Park Mall after he was caught filming a 15-year-old girl in November of 2017, according to court documents.

DeLapp, who is from Joplin, Missouri, was in Kansas waiting for his inter-state compact paperwork to be approved so he could serve his probation in Missouri.

When DeLapp was arrested last week, he told police he had lost his phone and said he was in Target but denied filming the girl.

In 2018 DeLapp was charged with breach of privacy by photo or video for two separate, similar incidents in October and December of 2017. When police arrested him in January of 2018 his phone held over 100 photos of individuals who were unaware they were being photographed, court documents said.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.