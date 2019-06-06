Wichita police, DCF investigate death of 2-year-old boy at South Broadway motel

File photo

Wichita police and the Kansas Department for Children and Families are investigating the death of a child at a South Broadway motel.

Police were called at around 9:45 a.m. Friday to the Sunset Motel in the 2300 block of South Broadway, Officer Charley Davidson said in a statement. Paramedics had responded to a report of a 2-year-old boy not breathing.





The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, Davidson said, and the investigation is ongoing, pending toxicology results.

Mike Deines, a DCF spokesman, identified the boy as Zayden Jaynesahkluah. He said the state agency started its investigating immediately after learning of the May 31 death. More information could be released if his death is found to be a result of abuse or neglect, but that could take several weeks to determine.

“As with any case, DCF will do a thorough review of the incident to understand if any agency or contractor (St. Francis Ministries) policy or procedural issues need to be addressed,” Deines said. “As an agency we must hold ourselves accountable. “

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.