Russian mother convicted of kidnapping American daughter sentenced to 7 years in prison
A Russian-born woman convicted of kidnapping the daughter of her American husband and taking her to Europe has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.
Bogdana Alexandrovna Mobley, 38, was sentenced Thursday to 84 months in prison after she was previously convicted of international parental kidnapping and two counts of attempting to extort money from the child’s father, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release. A jury found her guilty in March.
During the trial, prosecutors said that Mobley took her daughter to Russia in April 2014. Her husband at the time, Brian Mobley, had filed for divorce in Sedgwick County District Court and had been awarded joint custody.
Bogdana Mobley, who also goes by the last name of Osipova, was pregnant with their second child, who was born later that year in Russia.
Brian Mobley was later granted full custody of both girls, though they remain in Russia.
