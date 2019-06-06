Russian mother convicted of kidnapping American daughter sentenced to 7 years in prison

Bogdana Alexandrovna Mobley was convicted of international parental kidnapping when she fled with her children from Wichita, Kansas, to Russia during divorce proceedings in 2014. She was pregnant at the time.

A Russian-born woman convicted of kidnapping the daughter of her American husband and taking her to Europe has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

Bogdana Alexandrovna Mobley, 38, was sentenced Thursday to 84 months in prison after she was previously convicted of international parental kidnapping and two counts of attempting to extort money from the child’s father, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release. A jury found her guilty in March.

During the trial, prosecutors said that Mobley took her daughter to Russia in April 2014. Her husband at the time, Brian Mobley, had filed for divorce in Sedgwick County District Court and had been awarded joint custody.

Bogdana Mobley, who also goes by the last name of Osipova, was pregnant with their second child, who was born later that year in Russia.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brian Mobley was later granted full custody of both girls, though they remain in Russia.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.



