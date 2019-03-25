72-year-old man sexually exposed himself to children at Braum’s, Kansas police say

A 72-year-old Kansas man was arrested on suspicion of a sex crime after he allegedly exposed himself to children at a burger and ice cream restaurant.
Officers were called to the Braum’s in Winfield at around 5:20 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man exposing himself to children, the Winfield Police Department said in a news release. They found David Lee Scott, 72, as he was leaving the restaurant.
After investigating, police arrested Scott on suspicion of felony lewd and lascivious behavior. Scott was booked into the Cowley County Jail.
Under Kansas statute, lewd and lascivious behavior is listed under sex offenses. The crime is defined as either publicly engaging in otherwise lawful sex, or publicly exposing a sex organ with the intent to arouse or gratify sexual desires.
The crime is a misdemeanor, but becomes a felony when committed in the presence of someone younger than 16.
