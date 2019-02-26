Wichita man guilty of strangling girlfriend to death sentenced to 18 years in prison

A Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 18 years in state prison after he was found guilty of strangling his girlfriend to death.

Judge Kevin O’Connor on Tuesday sentenced Aaron Ray Suiter to 226 months in Kansas Department of Corrections custody. Suiter was convicted by a Sedgwick County jury last month of second-degree murder in the choking death of Bryena McQuitty.

A Wichita police detective wrote in court documents that 34-year-old Suiter killed 25-year-old McQuitty the night of Nov. 26, 2017 after an evening out at a local bar. They returned home separately, and Suiter later asked a neighbor to call 911 because his girlfriend wasn’t breathing.

Officers found her beaten and strangled body when they arrived at the home in the 800 block of North Litchfield, police said. An autopsy determined McQuitty’s death to be a homicide by strangulation.