Missing Chanute woman’s remains identified; investigation continues

Kansas authorities have identified the remains of a woman found last summer in a Neosho County field.
The remains are of Marissa M. Craft, 39, who disappeared from her home in Chanute, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.
Craft was last seen on Dec. 15, 2017, when she left her mobile home with three men in a white Dodge pickup, the KBI said.
Her body was found in August in a field near Ford Road and 50th Road in Neosho County. The investigation of Craft’s death continues, the KBI said.
Anyone with information about her disappearance or death is asked to call the KBI, 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, 620-244-3888. Callers can remain anonymous, the KBI said.
