Crime & Courts

Missing Chanute woman’s remains identified; investigation continues

By Tim Potter

February 20, 2019 11:35 AM

How to report a missing person

Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.
By
Up Next
Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.
By

Kansas authorities have identified the remains of a woman found last summer in a Neosho County field.

The remains are of Marissa M. Craft, 39, who disappeared from her home in Chanute, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

Craft was last seen on Dec. 15, 2017, when she left her mobile home with three men in a white Dodge pickup, the KBI said.

Her body was found in August in a field near Ford Road and 50th Road in Neosho County. The investigation of Craft’s death continues, the KBI said.

Anyone with information about her disappearance or death is asked to call the KBI, 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, 620-244-3888. Callers can remain anonymous, the KBI said.

Tim Potter

Tim Potter has covered crime and safety for The Eagle for more than 20 years. His focus is the story behind the story and government accountability. He can be reached at 316-268-6684.

  Comments  