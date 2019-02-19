Crime & Courts

Alleged white supremacist accused of killing woman in Shawnee is ordered to trial

By Tony Rizzo

February 19, 2019 01:38 PM

Daughter of Ronald Kidwell not surprised to learn he’s charged with murder of a black woman

Crystal Foster, estranged daughter of Ronald Kidwell, says her father is a white supremacist. She was not surprised to learn he was charged with the murder of a black woman and says she hopes the "monster" goes to jail for life.
By
Up Next
Crystal Foster, estranged daughter of Ronald Kidwell, says her father is a white supremacist. She was not surprised to learn he was charged with the murder of a black woman and says she hopes the "monster" goes to jail for life.
By

A man who compared his rage to “The Exorcist” was ordered to trial Tuesday for the killing of a woman last summer in Shawnee.

Ronald Lee Kidwell is charged in Johnson County District Court with intentional second-degree murder in the death of MeShon Cooper.

Cooper, 43, was found dead last July. Her body was stuffed into a trash can that was found in the garage of the Shawnee home where Kidwell lived.

Her carotid artery had been severed and she had suffered multiple cuts and stab wounds to the neck and face, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing in court Tuesday.

“This was a very angry, violent encounter,” Assistant District Attorney Jason Covington said.

According to testimony, Kidwell gave police several different versions of what happened to Cooper before finally telling them that he had killed her in a rage after she threatened to tell people he was HIV positive.

Shawnee police detective Matt Seichepine said Kidwell told investigators the following:

“When I get mad, I make the exorcist look like a bitch.”

After the killing, the FBI said it was investigating to determine if Kidwell could also be prosecuted for a federal hate crime.

Kidwell, 48, is white and Cooper was black.

Kidwell’s daughter told The Star that he was a white supremacist who had a history of assaulting black people.

An FBI spokeswoman said there were no updates on the hate crime investigation. There was no testimony about it at Tuesday’s hearing.

After the hearing, District Judge Timothy McCarthy ruled there was enough evidence to proceed to trial. He set a scheduling conference for March 27 for Kidwell, who is jailed on a $1 million bond.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

crime

crime

crime

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army.

  Comments  