Man released from prison two days before Hays sexual assault report arrested in Colo.

A man who is a suspect in a sexual assault case two days after he was released from a Kansas prison has been arrested in Colorado, police said.
Hays police said Tuesday evening that Tre Miekale Carrasco, 23, was arrested in Aurora, Colorado, after eluding an attempt to locate for over a week.
Carrasco was identified by the Hays Police Department as the suspect in a sexual assault case reported to law enforcement in the early morning of Feb. 3. Officers said a female reported she had been sexually assaulted in the 400 block of West Seventh Street in Hays.
Police said they were attempting to locate Carrasco, adding that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Kansas Department of Corrections records show Carrasco was released from prison on Feb. 1, when he went on in-state post release in Ellis County. An arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 3, and he was listed as an absconder a day later.
Carrasco was convicted of aggravated battery and aggravated sexual battery in Ellis County after a July 2011 case.
